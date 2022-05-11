Dolly Parton has been expanding her resume in all directions over the past year, scoring credits as a first-time novelist, helming her own line of Duncan Hines cake mixes, loaning out some of her best-loved songs to be turned into lullabies and reuniting with her old 9 to 5 cast mates — Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda — in the series finale of Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

So what's next for the country superstar? Joining a Taco Bell TikTok musical, of course.

Parton shared the news on social media on Monday (May 9), officially announcing that she's a co-star in the fast food chain's upcoming TikTok production, Mexican Pizza: The Musical. The singer posted a photo of the script, which was written by Hannah Friedman with original music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Also involved in the musical is rapper Doja Cat, who got the ball rolling on the idea of a Mexican Pizza-themed musical project when she wrote a song to express her love for the menu item, and her sadness over the fact that it had been discontinued by Taco Bell.

"I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much. I wish that Taco Bell didn't discontinue it a year ago, and this led me to this monstrosity of a beat that I made," she explained on the app, by way of prefacing her song. "I wrote a verse, and I hope you like it, and if you don't, I understand."

But it is perhaps TikTok sensation Victor Kunda who should get the credit for turning the jingle into a musical idea: He posted a humorous "outtake" from rehearsals for Mexican Pizza: The Musical, helping get the ball rolling or Taco Bell to launch a real production, which includes both Kunda and Doja Cat in its cast.

Mexican Pizza will get its spot back on Taco Bell's menu later in May 2022, and on May 26 — one week after its triumphant return — Mexican Pizza: The Musical will debut on the fast food chain's TikTok app. The musical's story line will, according to a press release, tell the story of those who worked hard to bring their favorite menu item back.

That includes Doja Cat, of course, but Parton's also a longtime fan of Taco Bell and its discontinued dish. In January 2022, she told Insider that she thought the Mexican Pizza should return, also detailing her go-to Taco Bell order.

"I like soft-shell tacos. I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that," Parton said. "I get an order of rice and beans, and I get mild sauce. I don't like to get it too hot and ruin everything."