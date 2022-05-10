Wyoming’s Best Brewery is One You Can Also Camp At

It's one thing to have the best brewery in the state. It's also another thing to have that be a spot that you can camp at. Who wouldn't want to go to that spot? As it turns out, you can go to the best brewery in Wyoming while also going to that particular spot to set up camp...literally. And who picked it as the best brewery in the state, none other than the reviewers of Yelp!

May 16th will kick off American Craft Beer Week so what better time to find out what the best craft beer in Wyoming is? It doesn't matter if it's a pilsner, stout, hazy IPA, or a sour, these breweries typically have it all, and it's all according to Yelp! That could be you. You could have very well helped make the decision on what the best brewery in Wyoming is. So before you go doubting the source, maybe take a look in the mirror.

Based on the recent reviews, according to Yelp, Ten Sleep Brewery is the best brewery in the entire state of Wyoming. Not only that, but that particular brewery is one that you can actually camp at!

As you can see, the brewery is surrounded by some impressive scenery. That scenery is included with campgrounds that you can set up camp on when the weather is ideal. Take a road trip and stay for a weekend and you don't even have to worry about getting an Uber or Lyft because you have your camp set up right next to the brewery.

The campground even has some amenities such as free Wi-Fi, a charging station, port-a-potties, and hot showers are available (those may require a fee).

Not only does the brewery have plenty of brews to try, but there are nights for live music, open mic nights, trivia nights, and plenty of good food for everyone!

Oh, and the brewery is also located at 2549 Highway 16 in Ten Sleep if you're wanting to make a visit, which I strongly encourage you to do. And so everyone who gave a review on Yelp!

Enjoy, Wyoming! Cheers!

