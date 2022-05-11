Storms With Hail, Strong Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the area where the storms are considered to be a possibility.

The main hazards of the storms will be small hail of up to an inch in diameter and winds that could reach 60 miles per hour.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening for the area shaded in darker green, including Converse and Niobrara Counties of southeast Wyoming. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible between 4 PM and 10 PM, mainly for Converse and Niobrara Counties and also for the northern Nebraska Panhandle. Threats include one inch diameter hail and/or wind gusts of 60 mph.

