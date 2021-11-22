Downtown Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Coming

Just imagine, you're minding your own business, strolling through Downtown Cheyenne. You look off to the side, you see something red coming your way. You rub your eyes and see a lot of red figures coming your way. It's not a weird rising of The Walking Dead, it's the Running Of The Santas .5K!

The Downtown Development Authority is hosting the Running Of The Santas on Saturday, December 4th. If you remember last year, the DDA tried to hold this event, but the spikes in Covid-19 held off the event for a year. Well, this is what feels like the last thing that had to be rescheduled from 2020, so let's enjoy it.

If you're murky on the details, don't worry, it's pretty simple. Here's what they posted on the event's Facebook page. This seems like it's going to be an absolute blast.

Beginning at Accomplice Beer Company, participants will walk/run/skip down 15th Street and back. We know proper carb-loading is important so join us at 2pm for pre-race donuts. Every participant earns a thirst-quenching post-race beer. Then stay for the fun and holiday cheer!

The best part, if you dress up in a Santa suit(why wouldn't you) you get a free registration. If you're not feeling the big red suit, no worries, the entry fee for this fun event is just 10 bucks!

So, go ahead, stretch out and get yourself ready for the jolliest .5k that Cheyenne has ever witnessed. Which, may also be the first .5k, but we'll just go ahead and ignore all the semantics.

