The holidays are here and now we're rushing around exchanging gifts and getting ready for the big day on Saturday, which will lead to a giant pile of gift leftovers that you may or may not know what to do with. Obviously, much of the items that are shredded by excited kids can be recycled, but what parts? What items have been ripped, shredded, and tossed through the air and be put in the recycling bin?

Luckily, the City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division is here to lend a helping hand. They knew we would wonder what we can recycle and what to toss in the garbage.

What can we recycle?

Cardboard boxes

Tissue Paper

Cards/Envelopes

Paper Gift Bags

Non-Metallic Wrapping Paper

Alright, what can we not recycle?

Bubble Wrap

Metallic Wrapping Paper

Ribbons And Bows

Gift Bags

Gift Labels

Packing Peanuts

I'm glad they shared this list, there are several items on the naughty list that I probably would have tried to recycle like the gift bags, ribbons and bows, and the bubble wrap. Ok, so most of that stuff, I probably would have tossed into our recycling bin. I'm sorry, guys.

It's nice that they go ahead and tell us what we can recycle. This is going to help me out with my holiday disposals, sans the Christmas tree. Though there are plenty of places across Cheyenne for you to dispose of the old Christmas tree, it's actually probably easier, just make sure you don't leave your Memaw's hand-me-down ornament.

