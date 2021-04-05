Driver Dies 5 Days After Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne

A 40-year-old Washington man injured in a crash east of Cheyenne last month has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, March 27, near the Archer Exit on Interstate 80.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Michael Gilliland was driving west and was in the act of passing a Ram 2500 when he abruptly entered the right lane and struck the Ram causing him to lose control of his Ford F-350 and roll it.

"There was no seat belt in use, and he was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled," said Beck. "He was transported to the medical facility and then ended up passing away on April 1."

Beck says the Ram had four people in it, three of whom were uninjured in the crash and a 7-year-old who was treated at the scene and released.