The latest single off of Dustin Lynch's Blue in the Sky album, "Party Mode," features tropical twang and a chorus that couldn't be easier to sing along to, but its lyrics tell a different story than just a simple, feel-good summer anthem.

"Drinkin' every single drink, seven nights a week / All over this town / Doin' that thing I do, runnin' from the truth / And burnin' it down," Lynch sings in the bridge.

The song tells the story of a recently-dumped guy tamping down his heartache with alcohol, and repeating patterns of pushing away reality when the truth gets a little to hard to bear.

It's possible there's some autobiography behind the song: Another track on Blue in the Sky, called "Break It on a Beach," was inspired by his latest breakup, which took place during a beach vacation. The song is told from the perspective of a guy whose girlfriend breaks the hard news on his favorite beach (though in the real-life version, it was Lynch who called it quits with his ex during a trip to her favorite beach spot, he admits, and he switched the perspectives in order to write the song.)

Of course, "Party Mode" isn't all doom and gloom — far from it. Even a sad reason to party is still a reason to party, and Lynch takes full advantage of the fun parts of the song, too, releasing a music video that features golfing, go-kart racing and some fun cameos from his buddies.

The feel-good parts of the song also came to life this spring on his Party Mode Tour, which the singer said was "so much fun." The run will continue this summer.

"We kicked off the show and had a lot of big moments that we were hoping would connect in certain ways, kinda take the crowd for a ride, and after trying it out on them the first few times, we realized that all of our preparation is paying off," he told Taste of Country while in the midst of the tour. "I've never had so much fun onstage."

Did You Know?:

Dustin Lynch is an expert in summertime fun. He even hosted his very own Pool Situation musical event in Las Vegas in 2021.

Dustin Lynch's "Party Mode" Lyrics:

Well, there ain't no changin' how it all wound up / She took off flyin' in a cloud of dust / Now I ain't sayin' that it don't hurt / But I got a 90 proof way to make it work

Drinkin' every single drink, seven nights a week / All over this town / Doin' that thing I do, runnin' from the truth / And burnin' it down...

Chorus:

Party mode, party mode, party mode / That's how it goes, how it goes, how it goes / Neon lights, honky tonks 'til they close / Party mode, party mode, party mode

Well, I sure do miss her and what we had / But there ain't no future in lookin' back / So I keep on rollin' and movin' on / I hope she comes back, but if she don't, I'll be....

Drinkin' every single drink, seven nights a week / All over this town / Doin' that thing I do, runnin' from the truth / Bartender, one more round



Repeat Chorus (x2)