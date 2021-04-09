Dwight Yoakam Coming to Casper Friday July 2nd, 2021

Live concerts are finally back in Casper after a long year of COVID restrictions. We are happy to announce that Dwight Yoakam will be performing in Casper at the Wyoming Ford Center on July 2nd, 2021.

After almost a full year of no live music, things are beginning to look up for concertgoers. Last night, Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence performed the first big concert of 2021 at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center) to a large crowd of excited fans. Next in line is Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam.

Where: Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center)

When: Friday, July 2nd, 2021 - 8:00 PM

Cost: Starting at $39.50 plus applicable fees

It has been almost six years since Dwight Yoakam has played in Casper. In 2015, Yoakam and Rodney Carrington were the headliners of the American Outdoor Expo Concert Series.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 16th at 10:00am and will be available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, online at SinclairTix.com, or 800-442-2256.

Be sure to download the My Country 95.5 app for exclusive chances to beat the box office and win your way in. Giveaways start Monday morning.

LOOK: Casper in the Past vs. Now