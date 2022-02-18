Dylan Scott is set to release his forthcoming sophomore album, Livin’ My Best Life, on August 5. The country singer took to Facebook and TikTok this week to reveal the exciting news to his fans.

“I put my very first album out four years ago now. Maybe three, but I think it’s four, and that’s a long time,” Scott remarked with fans on a live video accompanied by his son, Beckett. "So, it’s time for a brand new album and I think it’s time I tell y’all we have a brand new album. It’s called Livin’ My Best Life."

“That’s the name of the album because basically, I have been living my best life, let’s be honest with you,” he explains. “I got two healthy kids, Beckett, who’s playing guitar right here with me, and Finley who’s asleep right now, my wife, and just you guys supporting my career. I really am living the dream, so it just seemed right for it to be Livin’ My Best Life as the title track to this new album coming out.”

To celebrate the announcement, Scott released a new love song, "Can’t Have Mine," on Friday (Feb. 18). Co-written by Scott, Dallas Wilson, Josh Melton and Matt Alderman, the romantic ode finds the singer reflecting on the wonderful blessing he’s found in his wife.

“Find you a girl that leaves you speechless / Gets wild on the town but still loves Jesus / One that's worth the wait even when she ain't on time / Find you a girl that loves her daddy / Talking 'bout babies makes her happy / Yeah, take it from me, that's the kind you need to find / You just can't have mine” Scott sings in the heartfelt chorus, encouraging others to find their own gem of a sweetheart.

Scott previewed “Can’t Have Mine” earlier this year on TikTok. The viral clip has amassed more than 2.3 million views to date. The song is the Curb Records artist’s first new release of the year. It was preceded by “Static” and "New Truck," his current single on country radio.

Scott will kick off his headlining Livin’ My Best Life Tour next week, with newcomer Dylan Marlowe serving as the opening act. The trek will start in Grand Rapid, Mich., on February 24, before wrapping up in Silver Spring, Md. on April 29.

