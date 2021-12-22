Dylan Scott’s ‘New Truck’ Was Inspired by the One Time He and His Now-Wife Broke Up

Dylan Scott's latest single "New Truck" is a little surprising. For one, the song is relatively upbeat for being filled with heartbreak. Also, Scott doesn't have much experience with relationships ending.

"I've been with my wife since I was 15," he reveals when asked by Taste of Country about a breakup that still stings. "So really, since I could really start dating, I've been with the same girl."

The song, however, was born out of reflecting on the three short months Scott and his wife Blair — then just his girlfriend — were not together. This hiatus came when Scott was about 20 years old, and it wasn't easy.

"It was tough, dude," Scott admits. "Hopping up in that truck and used to seeing her over there and going here and doing that."

Luckily, he and Blair — his high school sweetheart — were able to patch things up. They married on May 28, 2016 and now have two young children.

Channeling the feelings of that brief period of time, Scott was able to draft up "New Truck." The main character in the story can't stand the memory of a lost love that comes every time he hops up in his truck. Although there is nothing mechanically wrong with it, the easy resolution is to get rid of the truck and replace it with one that doesn't drum up such emotion.

"I need one she ain't climbed up in / That ain't played her favorite songs / Need some glass that we ain't fogged up / That her bare feet ain't been on / I need a hood that we ain't laid on, kissing 'til that sun came up / That's all that's wrong with this one, if you're looking you're in luck / I need a new truck," he sings in the chorus.

The "Hooked" singer also released a music for the song in which he also plays the lead: