Dylan Scott's 4-year-old son, Beckett, is turning into a chip off the old block. The country singer turned to social media to share a clip of his little boy joining him to jam live on stage, proudly calling the youngster a "dang ROCKSTAR!"

Scott posted the clip below to his Instagram page on Saturday (March 19), showing himself and his son in what appears to be the kitchen juxtaposed with a live video of one of Scott's concerts. In the concert footage, Beckett joins his father and his band live on stage during a show, jamming along on an undersized acoustic guitar as Scott delivers an energetic version of his song "Nothing to Do Town."

Beckett's face is a study in determination as he puts his full concentration into his performance, even striking a cool guitar-playing pose with one leg placed forward with a bent knee, while the other leg is anchored behind him. His backward-turned ball cap and flannel shirt make him fit right in with the rest of the band in the video, which his father captions, "Beckett a dang ROCKSTAR! SHEEESH!"

Scott beams in the split screen as his son rocks out, grinning and making a snarling face when Beckett reacts to the video by flashing the metal horns sign.

"Nothing to Do Town is the title song of Scott's fourth EP, released in 2019. The country singer is currently on the road on his headlining Livin' My Best Life Tour, which launched on Feb. 24. The road trek is slated to run through April 29.

