Wyoming Entrepreneurs Welcomed to New University Program

The University of Wyoming has announced a program centered on Wyoming entrepreneurs beginning on June 17. The course, titled, Entrepreneurial Essentials (e2) is a collaboration between the University of Wyoming and Central Wyoming College.

The e2 program seeks to help Wyoming business owners launch their business from the idea stage into fruition, with the end goal of businesses selling their products or services successfully.

The e2 program comes on the heels of Governor Mark Gordon's 2021 call for modernizing Wyoming's workforce. The Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (WyCEI), one of the programs resulting from Governor Gordan's call for more workforce investment, helms the program. WyCEI has spent several years developing the curriculum with CWC, building upon the success of an intensive 10-week program called Start-Up Intensive (SUI). Over the last few years, the program has seen marked success, the program sites an 82% improvement in last year's participating businesses' progress towards launching a product or idea.

How e2 Supports Wyoming Entrepreneurs

The e2 program instructs business owners and entrepreneurs on the building blocks of a business, from designing a business plan to researching a market niche. Or, as Penelope Shihab, director of WyCEI put it:

“The topics covered in e2 -- including business models, market research, financials, legal and communicating the story -- will really help entrepreneurs move the needle on their startups."

The e2 course is led by Peter Scott, the Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Wyoming, and Mary King, Central Wyoming College's Director of the Bootstrap Collaborative. Scott has over 20 years of working in entrepreneurial development and previously taught Entrepreneurship at Syracuse University. King's experience ranges from launching real estate companies to developing training programs.

Entrepreneurs from across Wyoming are encouraged to attend the program, which offers a fully online option and a hybrid option. The program also offers scholarships on a case-by-case basis. For more information on the e2 program, click here.