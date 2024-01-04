Detour Alert: Upcoming Road Closure on 2nd Street in Laramie

Construction returns in force to 2nd Street in Laramie. Beginning January 22 through February 7, 2024, 2nd Street will be closed from Grand to Garfield. The closure, says the City of Laramie, will allow contractors to install the steel needed for a new building on the street.

According to the City of Laramie's announcement regarding the construction, detours will be in place to keep drivers on course during their commute.

Questions regarding the construction may be sent via email to Engineering@cityoflaramie.org or via phone call at 307-721-5250.