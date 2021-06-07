Elle King Jokes That She’s Naming Her Baby After Miranda Lambert, ‘Boy or Girl’

Rocker Elle King has toured, performed and recorded songs with Miranda Lambert, but she's still pinching herself over the fact that she gets to call the country superstar a pal.

"She's always extended an invitation to come out to her farm and write with her, so that's definitely something I would love to do one day. She's so cool," King recounts during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights. "I'm still in awe of the fact that I'm friends with her and she sang on one of my songs."

That song, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home," was born out of the two performers' friendship, which began when they were on the road during Lambert's all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour in 2019. King and Lambert performed their duet at the 2021 ACM Awards, and King has also performed it since, though she admits going solo for "Drunk" just isn't the same.

"So lonely! And also, I'm very pregnant, so when Miranda sings it live, she's taking half the burden. It's a very hard song to sing, especially by yourself," the singer admits. "So it's, like, sticking the knife in deeper when Miranda is not around. She just makes everything more fun. I'd always rather do something with Miranda than by myself."

Even it comes to naming her unborn child, King apparently has her country star friend on her mind: "Boy or girl, I'm definitely gonna name it Miranda," she jokes.

In all seriousness, though, King hasn't picked out a name the baby she's carrying, "Because I don't know what I'm having. I have to meet the little person," she reasons.

She and her partner, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have decided to wait until the baby is born before learning the sex or picking out a name, though she admits it's tough not to know whether she's having a boy or girl. "It's not fun! But I ask my partner every single day, 'Babe, what do you think we're having?'" she adds with a laugh.

"I think I'm having a boy, but I don't know. [Tooker] thinks so too," King continues. "I think we only say boy because everyone else and their mother says [it's going to be a] girl."

Either way, the singer — who is currently seven months pregnant — says that she and Tooker are falling behind on their timetable for getting the baby's nursery ready. "I bought a chair online and my ass is too big for it. So I'm gonna have to redo that one. But yeah, we so far have a rug. We're very behind," she admits.

Perhaps her friendship with Lambert might give King a leg up in baby preparations: The country superstar has notoriously sharp gift-giving skills. For example, after fellow country star Maren Morris had her son, Hayes, in March of 2020, Lambert sent adorable matching denim fringe jackets embellished with the mom and baby's names.

"So I'll have to remind her that I'm pregnant. No, just kidding. She knows I'm pregnant," King adds with a laugh. "But she's an amazing gift-giver."