Wyoming’s Economy Among Worst in America, Report Says

With certain state economies hurt more than others during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2021's Best and Worst State Economies.

In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 29 key indicators of economic performance and strength.

The data set ranges from change in gross domestic product (GDP) to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 42nd on the list. Utah was ranked the best and Hawaii, which has a 9 percent unemployment rate, was ranked the worst.

Wyoming ranked 50th in lowest change for GDP and 48th in lowest percentage of jobs in high-tech industries.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-economies/21697

