Carrie Underwood turned to social media on her husband Mike Fisher's birthday to express how grateful she is to have him in her life.

Fisher turned 41 on Saturday (June 5), and Underwood posted a photo to Instagram, capturing him smiling as he prepares to blow out the single candle on a luscious-looking dessert.

"Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next!" the country superstar writes to accompany the picture, adding a long string of heart emojis.

Underwood married Fisher, a retired NHL hockey player, in 2010. The couple have two sons; 6-year-old Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, who is 2.

They have spent quite a bit of downtime at their home outside of Nashville over the course of the last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept her off the road. But Underwood has staged a few performances and appearances virtually, and she also recorded a pair of back-to-back faith-based projects that she says helped her get through a challenging year.

Underwood released her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, in September of 2020, and she followed it up with a full-length gospel album, My Savior, in March of 2021.

Underwood will return to the stage in 2021. She has announced a 12-date residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency is slated to begin on Dec. 1 and include shows on Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, 2021, and ticket demand was so high that Underwood has also added shows on March 23, 25, 26 and 30, and on April 1 and 2.