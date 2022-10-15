The spectacular Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon is for sale, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that fully deserves its moniker as the "House of Tomorrow."

The King of Rock and Roll and his new wife honeymooned in futuristic splendor at the one-of-a-kind California residence, which renowned architect William Krisel designed. Completed in 1960 by the Alexander Construction Company, the house was originally Robert Alexander's personal residence. The builder joined his father, George Alexander, in designing and building a series of ultra-modern homes in Palm Springs at the height of the Space Age, trading on America's fascination with space travel and the future.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot home centers around a futuristic round concept, with pod rooms jutting off from the central structure. Unique interior elements include a floating fireplace, rock walls, terrazzo flooring and more. The living area is circular and features floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and a built-in 40-foot sofa.

The master bedroom cantilevers over the street and also features floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen is also gently rounded and centers around a built-in stove island that features six electric burners and a unique, rounded range hood.

The exterior of the estate features a pentagonal pool, lush landscaping and sweeping views of the hills.

Look magazine dubbed the estate "The House of Tomorrow" in 1962, and in 1967, Presley and his bride-to-be were being hounded by the press while staying at the Palm Springs retreat. The couple famously escaped from the paparazzi assembled out front by exiting down a small pathway at the back of the property, where a limo waited to take them to Frank Sinatra's private plane, according to Realtor.com. The couple flew to Las Vegas for their wedding, and then paid $21,000 to rent the house for a year and returned to honeymoon there.

The estate is currently for sale for $5.65 million. Marc Sanders with Compass Realty holds the listing.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Elvis Presley's "House of Tomorrow" honeymoon hideaway.

