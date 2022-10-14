LOOK At All The Fun Seasonal Cupcakes From Sugar Mouse

I have been on a no-sugar diet for the past three weeks, but when my boss invited me to go to the cupcake store with her, I couldn't say no. I mean, I can't say no to my boss, right? (read: I couldn't say no to cupcakes). So, we went to The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House (321 S 2nd St.) and absolutely fell in love with all the cute seasonal cupcakes they have!

Continue scrolling to see all the cute cupcakes they have and make sure to go check 'em out!

Oh, ps. continue at your own risk. We are not responsible for any drooling caused while reading this.