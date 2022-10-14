An agency that tracks incidents of reported Bigfoot sightings in the United States has published details of a recent case where at least one witness believes she saw a sasquatch near a reservoir southeast of Twin Falls, Idaho, and over the Utah border.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization has just released a report on a sighting that occurred less than two weeks ago in northern Utah, 260 miles from Twin Falls. The BFRO has investigated and archived sightings in the country for decades, and this most recent case is the closest to Twin Falls County in years.

The report (#74972) was filed by a woman staying in a lodge near Strawberry Reservoir along Highway 40. There have been multiple sightings in the state of Utah in the past couple of weeks.

A video was also released to YouTube on September 26, 2022, that appears to show a large, bipedal figure walking through some trees in an undisclosed area of the state. The video appears to be a separate incident from the report issued to the BFRO.

Daniel's Summit Lodge is located within close proximity to where the witness says the figure was walking before it disappeared behind a structure. Dogs reportedly alerted the couple to the presence of the unidentified figure at approximately 1:30 A.M. Visibility was low, but the moon did provide enough light to make out the anomaly, according to the report.

The incident was investigated and logged by a senior BFRO reporter.