At the very first ACM Awards in 1966, Bonnie Owens and Buck Owens were crowned as the Top Female Vocalist and Top Male Vocalist of the year, respectively. Every since, country music fans and artists alike have wondered who will be next.

Over the ACM Awards' 50-plus years, a wide array of artists -- from Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert to George Strait and Luke Bryan -- have been crowned the top country women and men of the year. Throughout ACM history, these trophies have been known as Top Female / Male Vocalist, Female / Male Vocalist of the Year and, now, Female / Male Artist of the Year.

At the 2021 ACM Awards, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are all duking it out in the Male Artist of the Year category, while Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce are vying to take home the Female Artist of the Year trophy. Flip through photo gallery below to see the names of every ACM Awards Male and Female Artist of the Year Winner ... ever!

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS.

