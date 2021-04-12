The following post contains minor SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4.

With just two episodes left, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is racing towards what’s sure to be a status quo-altering conclusion. A brand-new “Mid-Season Sneak Peak” teases the confrontation that felt inevitable after the final scene on last week’s episode: Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) confront the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) and demand he hand over Steve Rogers’ shield. (After you use that shield to murder a dude in cold blood, that’s bound to happen.)

Otherwise, this sneak peak is mostly stuff we’ve already seen, either in actual episodes, or teased on previous trailers. There’s no clues about who the Power Broker might be, who Sharon Carter could be working for, or who the “big” Marvel cameo that’s been teased for the final two episodes might actually be. (What are the odds its Paul Bettany again?) Watch the new preview below:

We already know Sam’s going to wind up with Steve’s shield at some point during these final two episodes; the very first trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed Sam practicing throwing and catching it near his family’s home in Louisiana. So far, none of that footage has found its way into the series. If I had to guess, I’d bet on this fight with John Walker being the climax of Episode 5, and that stuff with Sam learning how to use the shield as one of the first scenes of the finale, before Bucky and Sam head into a battle with the Flag-Smashers to conclude the show. But that’s all just conjecture on my part. (Regardless, there’s no way John Walker keeps that shield for much longer. He could still have a long career in the MCU as the Marvel hero U.S. Agent.)

Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this Friday on Disney+; the season finale follows on April 23.

