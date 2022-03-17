Everything New on Disney+ in April
Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie Polar Bear and Explorer: The Last Tempui from National Geographic.
Then you’ve got a handful of library titles, the Disney+ original Better Nate Than Ever, and a new series called Sketchbook that teaches viewers how to draw their favorite Disney characters. Aaaaand ... that’s about it. If that stuff doesn’t appeal to you, well, maybe this is a good month to catch up on a Disney+ series you missed or just to watch Flubber 35 times.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April:
Friday, April 1
New Library Titles
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
Disney+ Originals
Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere
Wednesday, April 6
Disney+ Originals
Moon Knight - Episode 2
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8, “Home School”
Friday, April 8
New Library Titles
- Chasing Mavericks
Wednesday, April 13
Disney+ Originals
Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Moon Knight - Episode 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9, “Raging Bully”
Wednesday, April 20
Disney+ Originals
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1 Finale, Episode 10, “Old Towne Road”
Moon Knight - Episode 4
Friday, April 22
Disney+ Originals
Polar Bear - Premiere
Bear Witness - Premiere
Explorer: The Last Tepui - Premiere
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return - Premiere
Wednesday, April 27
Disney+ Originals
Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Moon Knight - Episode 5
