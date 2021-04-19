Eyebrow Raising 'Dirty' Wyoming Landmarks Were you that kid who always got in trouble in geography class? Can't help laughing when someone says Lake Titicaca? Then this is for you.

The Cowboy State is endowed with some interesting geologic formations. Now it is time to put on that naughty filter because the inappropriate geography tour of Wyoming is about to begin. Channel that kid in the back of the bus making fart jokes each time the vinyl seat squeaks.

Ok, you are ready. You're still laughing at Lake Titicaca, aren't you?



Let’s start with the Grand Tetons. I shall cast the role of the French explorers with the French Taunters from Monty Python and Holy Grail. They have trekked across Wyoming without any female companions. They have traveled miles and miles of flat desert without naughty books or pictures. That’s when they come across three mountains that bring back, um, mammaries – I mean memories. They name these mountains “Les Trois Tetons” which directly translates to the three breasts.

A Mountain Range Not That Excited To See You.

The highest mountain in Wyoming is Gannett Peak and is part of the Wind River Range.

OH MYYY – it has a manly shape that can be seen from space. These mountains are certainly endowed.

Devil's Cold Nipple

Now let’s talk about Devil’s Tower. Some Native Americans call it Mato Tipila or Bear Lodge. Has anyone else ever thought it looked like a cold nipple? I mean it can get cold and windy here in Wyoming, and any nip like that would surely stand tall. If it is a nipple where is its match? It would have to be in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

A Name is Worth A Thousand WTF.

Wyoming has some unique and sometimes odd names for places and cities. These next two places have names that sound dirty. Take for example Muddy Gap. If you look at the photo it looks like dirty underwear. Or maybe what happens after a dog drags its behind across the ground.

Next on the list is McNutt. Do I really have to say more? McNutt is when McDonald’s decides to serve Rocky Mountain Oysters. No, McNutt is an unincorporated community in Washakie County. I got to hand it to them; they were pretty ballsy to name the town McNutt.

A River Runs Through Franks and Beans

Lastly, the rivers twist and turn around the Cowboy State. The Powder River has more than banks and a mouth. This looks like we found the franks and beans. Focus on the green in this image. Sorry, I'm not trying to be a dick.