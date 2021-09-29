WATCH: A 3 Way Battle In Wyoming’s Action Packed Moose Fight Club

Fall in the wild is an exciting time. Most of the large game are in the middle of mating season, also known as "Rut". Particularly for Elk, Bison, and Moose this is the time of year when the Bulls are fired up and ready to spread their love to many waiting and hot cows.

There have been some great video's of Bison battling for the babe's and Elk showing off their hormone fueled rage toward anything and everything around them, but to see three Moose literally going head to head...to head is a rare treat.

When you spend as much time with the wild as folks like Tripods In The Wild on YouTube, you're going to catch some great action. I will say, that moose are BIG creatures and the action isn't too intense, but these boys are large and in charge.

The moose is the largest and heaviest member of the Deer family as the average adult male can stand over 7 feet tall at the shoulder and can weigh up to 1500 pounds. The largest on record stood 7'6" and weighed in at over 1800 pounds! To put that into perspective....Shaquille O'Neal is 7'1 and weighs over 300pounds. The moose is HUGE!

We assume there aren't as many videos of moose simply because there aren't as many of them in Wyoming as there are deer, elk, bison or antelope. In the last 30 years, biologist say the moose numbers in Wyoming have fallen. Reports say the number of Moose in Wyoming is only around 3500.

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.

FOUND: Eccentric Journal Lost Deep In The Wyoming Wilderness The journal was found near the Thorofare located in Northern Wyoming. It is bound in Navy Blue Leather and has both drawings and written entries.