Faith Hill and Her TV Daughter on ‘1883’ Are Just Adorable Together

Faith Hill and the actor who plays her daughter in the upcoming television series 1883 have their differences at times onscreen, but when the cameras are off, they have a sweet relationship that would be the envy of any real-life mother and daughter.

Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, star as Margaret and James Dutton on 1883, which is a prequel to Yellowstone. Their characters are the great-grandparents of John Dutton, Kevin Costner's character, and the show follows their family as they undertake an arduous journey by wagon train from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that is central to the runaway hit Paramount Network show.

Isabel May plays their daughter, Elsa, who also narrates the show, and in an interview with Taste of Country prior to the premiere, she and Hill displayed an easy, fun chemistry as they opened up about how they created the bond between their characters.

"We did not know one another before the show. We met just before we began filming, at Cowboy Camp," Hill says, referring to the crash course all of the actors had to undergo in horseback riding and all of the other logistics that pertain to creating an authentic feel for life in the 1800s.

"Honestly, it was a pretty natural pairing. I think that the writing, the way that the script is written for Margaret and Elsa ... I think that the fact that I am a mom of three, and Isabel does have traits of each of our daughters, is one way to describe it," the country singer continues, "But I think the writing and the script set the tone for what the relationship was going to be, and immediately we just hit it off."

Hill says one thing they have in common is "the fact that we both have dimples, and I try to get her to embrace her beautiful dimples," reaching out to touch May's face as they both dissolve into laughter.

"She's an easy person to fall in love with," May says of Hill. "Her warmth and compassion. She immediately just made me feel welcomed. I felt like I could be vulnerable with her and honest. The hard part, really, was pretending to be mad at her! I wanted to be, 'Mama! Mama!'" she exclaims, laughing as she mimics giving Hill a hug.

