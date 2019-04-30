28 Years Ago: Faith Hill Hits No. 1 With ‘Piece of My Heart’

Twenty-eight years ago today (April 30, 1994), Faith Hill scored her second consecutive No. 1 hit. On that date, the singer topped the charts with "Piece of My Heart," from her freshman album, Take Me As I Am.

Although she found major success with the song, Hill was not the first person to release "Piece of My Heart": Emma Franklin recorded the tune in 1967, followed by Janis Joplin, as part of Big Brother and the Holding Company, in 1968. Melissa Etheridge also released her own version of the hit in 2005.

Hill's first single, "Wild One," landed at the top of the charts on Jan. 1, 1994. The Mississippi native earned one other Top 5 song from Take Me as I Am: The title track of the record reached No. 2.

Hill re-recorded "Piece of My Heart" in 1998 for the soundtrack to the TV series King of the Hill, and she included that version on the international version of her Faith album (called Love Will Always Win outside of the U.S.) that same year. The singer also included the tune on the international version of There You'll Be and as part of her 2007 collection, The Hits. The song was also part of the setlist for Hill and husband Tim McGraw's Soul2Soul world tour.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

