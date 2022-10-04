Find Treasure At Laramie’s Newest Shop

Candlestix to Cupboards, Antiques and Collectible, is now OPEN in Laramie!

You know what they say; another man's trash is another man's treasure. And with a new antique store opening in Laramie, I'm ready to put on my Pirate costume, and search for my treasure!

No matter if anyone says that you don't have space in your house or room anymore, don't listen to them. You always have space. Just get whatever caught your eye, or you will be thinking about it all night, and regret creeps in, and when you do decide to just get it the next day, IT'S GONE.

The new place looks super cozy, and according to a user on Facebook, the store is "nicely curated and owner is very personable." We all love personable people, do we?

The store is located at 704 South 3rd St. Laramie, WY, and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can check out the Facebook post announcing their opening HERE.