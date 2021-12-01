Popular Store Chain Opening In Cheyenne

It's been nearly two years since Covid-19 changed everything from closing businesses, to changing the way our lives interact. Thankfully, as we head into 2022, we're getting close to being where we were before. That also breeds room for more businesses to make their claim at opening around the country.

If you were shopping around the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center, which already has stores like Murdoch's, Big Lots and Dollar Tree off Lincolnway, there were workers outside a storefront, putting letters up above that started to spell out SEARS.

Check it out for yourself.

They're posting up next to Absolute Flooring which makes that corner a great spot for those looking to make some renovations around the house. Kind of like a one-stop shop. It will be a Sears Hometown Store.

If you're wondering when the store will be open, I don't have any details for you. The guys putting the sign up didn't really work there. It also didn't appear to have any appliances in the store, ready for purchase, either. So, it's looking like we'll probably have to wait a bit for it to open. As soon as I'm able to figure out their opening, I'll update this story.

What do you think? Do we need more stores like the Sears Homestore coming into Cheyenne? Or do you think we need other stores making their way into the Capital City? Either way, it's great to see companies looking at Cheyenne as a location to expand their businesses. More places to shop in 2022 would be a great bounce back from 2020.

