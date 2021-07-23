LOOK: 9/11 Traveling Memorial is In Downtown Cheyenne

The 9/11 Traveling Memorial has made its way to downtown Cheyenne. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, along with Carpet One have done their part in bringing the traveling memorial to Cheyenne to honor the brave heroes that lost their live after providing their courageous rescue efforts as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11.

The memorial will be in Cheyenne through July 26th and will be on display just to the west of the downtown Depot. This will be the first visit that the traveling exhibit is making to Cheyenne. The memorial is a traveling museum that contains stories and remains of 9/11. It is currently one of four traveling 9/11 memorials in the U.S.

This morning (July 23rd), prior to setup of the display, the traveling memorial trailer was next to the downtown Depot.

While the full display of the memorial has yet to be unveiled, this will certainly be something to behold throughout the next few days thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Carpet One.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is an organization that is nationally recognized. They have dedicated the organization to firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the horrible events of 9/11 after he had saved others on that day. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds homes for those that were catastrophically injured while serving our country.

The 9/11 Traveling Memorial will be free to view for everyone while it is on display throughout its time in downtown Cheyenne, just to the west of the Depot.

