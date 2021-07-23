What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

It's Cheyenne Frontier Days kick-off weekend! We have ten days ahead of us of music, rodeos, fair food, parades and so much more! This is the part where you're supposed to bust out your favorite western party pants and get ready to celebrate the Daddy Of Em' All and a ton of other stuff going on this weekend. Brace yourself, it's going to be busy, good luck packing in as much as you can this weekend. Drink a bunch of water.

Fridays On The Plaza-Friday

I'm sure the additional Friday on that header probably sounds redundant, but, there are TWO Fridays On The Plaza this weekend. You'll see. Friday night, we'll have two great country bands taking place, Third Rail and The Barlow will hit the stage tonight at 5:30.

Fridays On The Plaza Saturday

Since it's Cheyenne Frontier Days, we get a twofer. But it's extra special Saturday night as we'll get to see Baby Bash! This should be a really cool show and oh, yeah, it's FREE! Let's see if he can outdo the free Coolio concert from last week.



Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama

The Atlas Theater is going to be rocking with this really cool show. Or, should I say, Melodrama? The Cheyenne Little Theater always does an awesome job, and this show should give us a fun old west feel.

Garth Brooks

Well, I hope you got your tickets already for what's going to be a historical show tonight at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade

The first parade kicks off Saturday! It starts at Central and goes around the Downtown area. We didn't get this parade last year, so let's go!

Get our free mobile app

Casey Donahew At The Outlaw Saloon

The Outlaw is firing up their CFD concert series tonight with the super talented Casey Donahew. If you're going to CFD and ready to kick back with some great music, this is a great show to check out tonight.

Chauncey Williams At The Outlaw Saloon

Saturday Night looks great at the Outlaw, too! Chauncey Williams is going to bring it. It's always nice to have a Wyoming native hit the stage.



Blue Pig Presents Orville Peck

This guy is incredible. He's the most bizarrely awesome entertainer I've seen in recent history. He's going to bring it to Terry Bison Ranch at The Chinook for an outdoor show Saturday Night.



Thomas Rhett At CFD

This is going to be an awesome show. Thomas Rhett is great live. He's sure to bring down the house at CFD Saturday Night.

Don't forget to catch your breath after all this. Cheyenne Day is approaching!

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands