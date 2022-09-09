First Road Test for the Laramie Plainsmen at Sheridan [VIDEO]

The Laramie Plainsmen are on the road for the first time this season. They head north to face the defending state champion and No. 2 Sheridan Broncs.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan.

Laramie is 0-2 after a 21-20 loss to Campbell County last Friday night. Sheridan is 2-0 following a 41-14 victory at Cheyenne South last week.

The Broncs have the No. 1 rushing attack in Class 4A at 224 yards per game, but they also have balance with a passing game averaging 204 yards per game.

The Plainsmen come off a season-high in yards (325) and points (20) last week. Quarterback Ben Malone accounted for 214 yards of total offense and one TD pass. LHS also was plus-4 in turnover margin last week.

KOWB’s David Settle talked with seniors Mason Branch and Adrien Calderon at practice this week. They were the co-Players of the Game last week. They discussed bouncing back from the tough loss, preparing for Sheridan, and some keys to the game.

The Broncs have won 17 straight games in the series versus the Plainsmen, but Laramie leads the all-time series, 43-41. Tonight will be the 85th meeting between the two schools on the football field.

KOWB will provide live coverage starting at 5 p.m. David Settle and Aaron Lozano call the action. You can listen on the radio (AM 1290), through the KOWB app, online, and through smart speakers.