Laramie Plainsmen Football Goes Through Dress Rehearsal [VIDEO]

The Laramie Plainsmen wrapped up fall camp with an intra-squad scrimmage last Saturday at Deti Stadium.

The Gold defeated the Maroon, 15-11. The Plainsmen scrimmaged for four full quarters with a 12-minute running clock.

New head coach Paul Ronga was proud of the players’ performance on both sides.

“I was equally as proud with their retention of knowledge of what we were trying to do offensively, defensively, and we were also trying to mix in special teams. They really got a lot of reps, and they really got an indication of a game situation, and that was the goal for today (Saturday).”

Starting QB Ethan Jenkins tossed a pair of TD passes to fellow senior Cooper Gray in the second half, which helped the Gold team rally for the victory.

Coach Ronga pointed to the senior class that caught his eye during the scrimmage.

“We have a core group of seniors here. Guys that have been with the program for years that are probably at the peak of their football careers, and I’m going to try to use them and exploit that to our advantage. I was very pleased with their performance.”

The Maroon scored first on a field goal by Talon Luckie. It was 3-0 Maroon at halftime.

The Gold took the lead on their first possession of the second half. That made it 8-3 after Laramie chose to go for two with a strong wind in their face. The second Jenkins to Gray TD pass made it 15-3.

The Maroon team had the biggest highlight of the day. Sophomore QB Kyler Roberts hooked up with junior receiver Adrien Calderon on a 64-yard TD pass down the far sideline. Roberts hit Calderon in stride. That trimmed it to 15-11, which was the final score.

KOWB's David Settle talked with Jenkins and Calderon in the video at the top of this story.

Ronga added, “We had six sophomores that played today (Saturday), and they actually played a vital role in today’s scrimmage. Each one of them gave us a good look.”

The scrimmage featured one turnover, a fumble, forced by the gold defense. There was also one missed field goal.

“Everything changes now. This is the culmination of camp. Monday, the teachers report back to the building. Students report back to school on Thursday, and they’ve got a commitment to their academics, and they have a commitment now to an understanding that not only are they here for football, but they’re here for school, so you have to balance the two together. It starts with a 3:30 practice on Monday, and we go right into it, and then within four days, you’re doing a walk-through, and then you’re playing a game, and it happens so fast.”

Laramie opens the 2021 high school football season at home on Friday, Aug. 27, versus the Sheridan Broncs. The game starts at 6 p.m.

KOWB will provide live coverage of all LHS football games in the 2021 season. David Settle returns as the “Voice of the Plainsmen” for the 23rd season in a row. Aaron Lozano will provide color commentary for a third straight year.

You can listen to games on the radio (AM 1290), anywhere through the KOWB app, online, and even through smart speakers. Friday’s broadcast will begin at 5 p.m.

