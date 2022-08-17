About halfway through their preparation for the 2022 season opener, the Laramie Plainsmen are rolling through Week 2 of fall camp.

The Plainsmen are trying to turn things around from a 1-8 record in 2021.

Head coach Paul Ronga is back for his second season at the helm. Laramie returns several starters on both sides of the ball.

Two returners are seniors Abe Bangoura and Adrien Calderon. KOWB’s David Settle caught up with the duo after the first day of full pads to get an update on how things are going from the players’ perspective.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, coach Ronga announced the four team captains for this season.

The Plainsmen open the 2022 season with a pair of home games. First up is the Natrona County Mustangs on Friday, Aug. 26. The kick-off is at 6 p.m. from Deti Stadium in Laramie.

KOWB Radio (AM 1290) will broadcast every Laramie High School football game in the 2022 season. David Settle and Aaron Lozano will call the action. You can listen on the radio, through the KOWB app, through the station website, or on smart speakers.