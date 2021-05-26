Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021
Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September.
FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.
“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say -- we’re going on tour!" Hubbard and Kelley say in a press release. "Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year. We truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!"
Tickets for the 2021 I Love My Country Tour will go on sale on June 4 at 10AM local time. FGL Lifers, the band's fan club, will have pre-sale access beginning on Friday (May 28) at 10AM local time, and Citi cardholders will be able to get pre-sale tickets starting June 1 at 10AM local time.
FGL's 2021 tour is named after their recent single "I Love My Country." The song appears on their newest album, Life Rolls On, which was released in February.
Florida Georgia Line's 2021 I Love My Country Tour Dates:
Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
More Can't Miss Country Tours Launching in 2021: