This was a little bit unexpected. The Gathering Bakery II felt like it was beginning to be a new, exciting place to enjoy a pastry, cup of coffee, and enjoy your lunch hour. Digging through The Gathering Bakery II's recent Facebook posts, you're able to tell that something was going on. It's just heartbreaking to see a new, energetic business in Cheyenne leave, but it's understandable. You can kind of put together the context clues through their Facebook posts.

The original Gathering Bakery is actually in my home state of Kentucky, and by sifting through comments between both of these posts, I was able to piece together it was more about making their way back to the Bluegrass state.

The comments were stopped on one of these posts, so I really hope that someone wasn't nasty to the owners. They don't deserve to be trolled after quietly announcing that they're closing their business. That's rude, we shouldn't aspire to be like that as a community.

I really admire the folks for coming to Cheyenne and trying something new. It's not easy to start a new business, let alone, a new business, in a new town, during a pandemic. I can only imagine the struggles they had getting to know customers and dealing with all the restrictions over the past year. My heart goes out to them, and I really hope they enjoy their success back in Kentucky.