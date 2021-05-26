Maren Winter

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service continues to predict a wet, unsettled weather picture for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The agency posted this statement on Wednesday morning:

Here's a look at the upcoming holiday weekend forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. It looks a quite wet from Saturday on through the first part of next week as low pressure approaches from the west. Wettest day looks to be Sunday as the low pressure tracks over northern Colorado. Widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Memorial Day are expected with some areas seeing moderate to heavy rainfall. On this Memorial Day weekend, the NWS Cheyenne staff would like to say “Thank You” to all United States veterans. Your service to our country is never forgotten.