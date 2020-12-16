ACSD Students Participating in “Shop With A Cop” Friday

25 students from Albany County School District #1 (ACSD) will be participating in "Shop With a Cop" on Friday, December 18.

Officers from the Laramie Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sherriff’s Office, and University of Wyoming Police Department will team up for the event.

These students will be picked up from their schools by an officer in a patrol car and driven to Walmart, where they will shop with an officer and have $100 to spend as they wish.

The goal of the event is to provide the children with both a happy holiday season and a positive interaction with the local law enforcement agencies.

Any additional funds raised for this event will be used to provide school lunches for children in need throughout Albany County who may not qualify for federal programs.

