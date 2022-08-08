The British Invade the Denver Broncos with New Part-Owner

Okay, when I hear "British Invasion," I think one of two things: Paul Revere or the Beatles. You know, depending on context. But after last week, I can't help but think of the Denver Broncos after one accomplished Brit raced into ownership of an American Football Team.

On August 2nd, Rob Walton (aka the Walmart heir who usurped John Elway as Broncos owner with $4.5) welcomed Sir Lewis Hamilton to the ownership group of the Denver Broncos on Twitter. Naturally, I was a bit confused. Why did a Formula One Racecar champion make the switch to the world of American football?

Who's the New British Owner of the Broncos?

Hamilton has over 100 Formula One race wins under his belt. He's also won seven championships. That's all well and good, but I'm still a bit confused about why he wants to be involved with the Broncos. For a while there, Hamilton was looking to purchase a British football team, the Chelsea Football Club, but didn't score the team. He was a footballer back in the day, according to the all-knowing Wikipedia.

Instead, he found success in buying the Broncos. He's not the only person joining the ownership group, either. A former U.S. Secretary of State and a Starbucks Chairwoman are now part owners of the Denver team as well.

Hamilton's Ready for the Broncos

Hamilton shared on his Twitter that he was "excited" to join the group of owners and "serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership" in sports. Now I'll have to wonder, will his luck in racing somehow rub off on the Broncos? Will he challenge the team to an occasional game of soccer - I mean, football? I guess we'll find out soon.

Fans React to the Ownership News

Fans of both Hamilton and the Broncos have been reacting to the news with mixed results - some are for the change, others aren't. Check out some of their reactions below: