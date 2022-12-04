Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Says He Likes Hitler, Defends Nazis

Former Cody, Wyoming resident Kanye West continues to make headlines with a series of anti-Semitic remarks, the latest of which include 'Ye' praising Adolph Hitler.

Back in October, West first made waves by wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt which is a play on the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan that was created in response to the killings of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Pamela Turner.

West appeared alongside Candace Owens (who was also wearing the shirt), at Paris Fashion week. He also wore the shirt to his daughter North's school basketball game.

Following that, West took to Instagram to write that "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're welcome."

Just a few days later, West targeted Jewish people with a series of social media posts.

On Twitter, he wrote "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda [SIC]."

Shortly thereafter, multiple partners of West dropped the rapper and ended their partnerships with him, including Adidas (who had a long-standing partnership with West and his 'Yeezy' brand], Gap, Balenciaga, JP Morgan Chase, MRC, CAA, TJ Maxx, Christie's, and more."

Recently, West has doubled down on his statements, appearing on Alex Jones' talk show to talk about Adolph Hitler. Jones, who recently filed for bankruptcy after a judgement against him was reached for making false and erroneous claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, offered the floor to West (who appeared wearing a full black hood over his face) as a chance to "distance" himself from the comments he had previously made.

"You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi; you don't deserve to be called that and demonized," Jones told Ye.

In response, West had this to say: "I see good things about Hitler also. This guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use every day as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Alex Jones said, "Well, I have to disagree with that."

For some reason, Jones intercut scenes from the film American History X throughout the interview.

Towards the end of the interview, West summed up his his beliefs. "I like Hitler," West stated.

It's unknown why the former Cody, Wyoming resident has taken such a stance on these sensitive issues, but West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, once wrote in an Instagram post that West has bipolar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

The New York Post reported, however, that West denied that mental health issues were in play. West stated that his behavior was due to 'exhaustion.

“I believe that I suffered from exhaustion. I suffered from being lied to constantly by the people around me, by my management, by my ex-wife and I believe those things can drive anyone to a point of maximum exhaustion," West told Piers Morgan. "But I also believe that I’m extremely brilliant and I’m here to make the world a better place. And I’m tired of the left media trying to pick on me."