Kanye West Selling Multiple Cody, Wyoming Properties

Since the release of his tenth studio album titled DONDA (after his late mother), Kanye West has jumped back into the spotlight once again. Although he has spent less time in the Cowboy State, it appears he is still doing business here.

According to a recent article posted by Cowboy State Daily, Mr. West has put some of his Cody, Wyoming properties on the market.

When I first heard the news, I was shocked. I thought it meant the Hip-Hop mogul and billionaire, was moving out of the area, but after a closer look, it appears he is only selling some of his commercial properties, seven of them to be exact.

After purchasing the Monster Lake Ranch, which in true Kanye fashion, he re-christened West Lake Ranch, he also began the plans to open several Cody-based, Yeezy shoe plants. The Yeezy brand is a fashion collaboration between West and German company, Adidas, who are the second largest sportwear brand in the world after Nike.

Things are not moving along as quickly as the small town would have hoped. The Yeezy Adidas collaboration is worth somewhere between $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to data gleaned from Business Insider. That would have major financial implications on Cody's economy. With Ye putting seven properties back on the market (being sold under his Psalm Cody Commercial LLC, named after his youngest child), things are not looking good. The total list price for the properties is an $3.2 million.

In other Kanye news, it appears him and his estranged wife, reality television star, Kim Kardashian, are attempting to work things out after being spotted on a dinner date together at the end of last month (September 30th, 2021).

