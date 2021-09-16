Fort Collins Man Arrested For Trying To Lure Child For Sex
A 47-year-old Fort Collins man is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to lure a person he believed to be a 13-year old girl to a meeting for sex and drug use.
That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.
According to the post, Christopher Patterson shared sexually explicit photos on Facebook messenger with a person he believed to be a young girl, but who actually was an undercover police officer in Eastern Colorado. The undercover officer learned Patterson lived in Fort Collins and turned the case over to the Fort Collins Crimes Against Persons Unit.
A FCPS detective continued to interact with Patterson using the account of the supposed 13-year-old girl, and police say eventually Patterson tried to arrange an in-person meeting. A warrant was issued for Patterson, who was already in jail on unrelated charges in Sedgewick County.
Patterson now faces the following charges in Larimer County, according to the post: