Remember the days of dial-up internet? We had to be off the phone just so we could use the internet at our residences. The service wasn't remotely fast, but if you had enough patience to wait for your search engine to do its thing, you could navigate around from website to website. Times have certainly changed since then so that type of slow service is no longer the case for almost everyone (yes, dial-up still exists). However, in comparison to the rest of the U.S., Wyoming has one of the absolute slowest speeds of internet in the nation.

Why is this? We have had such advancements in technology over the years that everywhere should have lightning fast internet service, right? Apparently, that is not the case.

The states with the best internet speeds seem to be on the east coast, up in the northeast especially, as Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island had the best internet speeds. Yes, Rhode Island, which is the state where if you drive about three blocks from where you are, you probably have to pay a toll to get back into the state because it's super small. Their speeds range from 144.7 Mbps (megabits per second) to 134.5 Mbps. The average for the U.S. is 119.03 Mbps. Wyoming is NOT EVEN CLOSE to that.

Remember when 'South Park' did that episode about having no internet and then Stan went with his family out west to find an internet connection?...There's really no follow up with that, it was just a hilarious episodes to look back on for a second.

But as it turns out, Wyoming has the 3rd worst average internet speed of any state. Yikes! Wyoming's average internet speed is 69.9 Mbps. If you think that's bad, Montana's speed is 63.4 Mbps and even worse in West Virginia at 60.7 Mbps. Those are the only two states that have a worse internet speed than Wyoming on average.

So unfortunately, we do have to put up with slow internet speeds on average and there's not all that much we can do about it. But hey, at least it's not dial-up speeds of 56 kbps and you can stay on your phone while using the internet these days. Then again, who are we kidding, no one uses their phone for actual phone calls these days anyway. Thanks, texting, social media, and every other app in the universe!

