Fort Collins SWAT Team Arrests Man Following Armed Standoff

Police in Fort Collins say a man who barricaded himself in a home with guns and tactical gear earlier this week was arrested without anyone being injured.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the incident started on Monday morning when someone reported to police that another adult resident in the person's home had gotten into a drunken argument with someone and fired a shot at the home.

Nobody was injured, and the other residents of the home were able to escape.

The resident said there were numerous guns and some tactical gear in the home. Police called the man, but he refused to come out and made comments that concerned officers. The police drone team was called in to get surveillance, followed by the SWAT team.

But they found the man passed out, but uninjured in the back yard.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. He was later booked into the Larimer County jail on charges including reckless endangerment, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon.

At last report, the suspect's name had not been released.

