SWAT Team Deployed To Arrest Weld County Man Wednesday

A Weld County man wanted for severely beating, and strangling a woman was caught with meth, fentanyl, and heroin upon his arrest by the Weld County SWAT team on Wednesday afternoon.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, 40-year-year-old Jose Antonio Leos was wanted on assault charges in connection with a Friday domestic violence incident in which he allegedly beat and strangled a woman.

The Sheriff's Strike Team began investigating Leos after Friday's alleged assault and found out that he often visited a Greeley-area storage business. Investigators got an arrest warrant for Leos in connection with the Friday incident, and the SWAT team was activated.

The SWAT team set up around the storage business on Wednesday and began waiting for Leos, They arrested him around 5:30 p.m. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had over six ounces of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, and 12 grams of heroin.

At last report, he was still being booked into jail.