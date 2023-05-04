Hey Laramie! Dig In at Fossil Fish Fest This Weekend.

Wyoming is home to a vibrant archeological history. Beneath our windswept plains and prairie grasslands lie ancient fossils from a world that well predates our own.

Triceratops, Cenozoic fish, and pre-historic mammals lay buried beneath the land. It makes sense, then, that we have a remarkable Geology program at the University of Wyoming. This weekend, the University of Wyoming Geological Museum welcomes you and your family to its Fossil Fish Festival!

This year's Fossil Fish Fest will bring the world of geological surveying and archeology to life for Laramie's kids. There will be virtual reality field trips to modern seas, enjoy earthquake activities, and a fossil fish for the kids to take home with them!

And attendees will be among the first to see the museum's new life-like Hyracotherium (Dawn Horse) sculpture! What is a Hyracotherium, you may ask? It's an extinct group of mammals from North America. Also called Eohippus, the hoofed mammal is an ancient ancestor of today's horses. Like today's horses, it was a creature made for running, though this pre-historic critter was not big enough to ride. It was initially the size of a Boston Terrier (about 10 to 17 inches tall!) It roamed around pre-historic Wyoming between 55 and 45 million years ago.

So...probably wouldn't be the choice for pre-historic cowboys... you know, if there were pre-historic cowboys.

Fossil Fish Festival Event Details

When: Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The University of Wyoming Geological Museum - 10th St. and Lewis

Cost: FREE

FREE Additional Info: Click here.