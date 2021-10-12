If you're here, you like free beer. We can be friends. You can also enjoy some great music with your free beer Saturday at Terry Bison Ranch when Scotty Austin, formerly of Saving Abel, comes to the Cowboy State.

About The Free Beer

If you're here for the beer, hold your horses, cowboy, this will be one of those "while supplies last" situations. So don't expect to show up and slug back 10 glasses of the yellow fizzy goodness. Everyone else will be in on the free beer, as well.

About Scotty Anderson

The former frontman of Saving Abel is doing his own thing now. And it's said to not be a typical, average rock show.

Scotty Austin isn’t your ordinary or average run-of-the-mill rock star. With a remarkable track record playing across the United States, as well as being a multi-instrumentalist in numerous genres, it is clear he has a unique perspective when it comes to creating music. Hailing from Parsons, Tennessee, his interest in various instruments started at a young age when he began reading music in kindergarten while also gaining experience in the family band at church.

Concert Details

The show is Saturday at Terry Bison Ranch. The doors open at 6pm and the show kicks off at 7pm. Terry Bison Ranch, again, will provide free beer, while supplies last. So, I'd make sure you're kicking down the door at 6 if that's what you're into. Tickets are still on sale for 20 bucks and you can get them here.

