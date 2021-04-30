If you have ever purchased a McFlurry at McDonald's, you may notice the spoon they give you is a little odd looking. Some people even think it's some sort of square straw. If you happen to have made this mistake in the past, then on May 4th, McDonald's has a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry for you, seriously.

The McFlurry spoon is kind of confusing. I'll admit, the first time I ever bought one, I was like, "What is this, why is this hollow? Is this the Matrix where there is no spoon?" So McDonald's nationwide have a new promotion to make you feel like less of an idiot for thinking it might be a weird straw.

According to a corporate press releases from McDonald's, through the McDonald's app, on May 4th, you will be able to scan a bar code and then roll on over to your local McDonald's and pick up your free Caramel Brownie McFlurry. There's no purchase necessary, although you do kind of sell out your dignity admitting that you didn't realize the McFlurry spoon is a spoon.

Then again, maybe you don't want to leave the house and you just want to be lazy. If that's the case, you can still get the free Caramel Brownie McFlurry, but you would have make a purchase through Uber Eats of at least $15. That promotion goes anytime from May 3rd through May 9th.

Either way, a Caramel Brownie Blizzard sounds amazing and I'll gladly question whatever I thought the McFlurry spoon was when I first purchased one. It can be perplexing. So through the McDonald's app, scan the promotion on May 4th and head to your local Wyoming McDonald's for your cold tasty treat!