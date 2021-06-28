Full Capacity Again At Coors Field Starting Today, June 28
Opening Day 2.0 is the fun name they've come up with, and the Rockies even have t- shirts made to commemorate and celebrate the occasion of the first 15,000 in the stadium today when the Pittsburgh Pirates come visiting for a brief 2 game series.
According to KDVR and the Colorado Rockies, the stadium is approved for full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic hit over a year ago.
This year's official opening day was nice because some people were allowed, but now it's a full go, and just in time for the All Star Game festivities in just a couple of weeks.
Gates at Coors Field open at 1:30 p.m. Opening day fanfare, including fireworks after the National Anthem will start at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.