Full Capacity Again At Coors Field Starting Today, June 28

Opening Day 2.0 is the fun name they've come up with, and the Rockies even have t- shirts made to commemorate and celebrate the occasion of the first 15,000 in the stadium today when the Pittsburgh Pirates come visiting for a brief 2 game series.

According to KDVR and the Colorado Rockies, the stadium is approved for full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic hit over a year ago.

This year's official opening day was nice because some people were allowed, but now it's a full go, and just in time for the All Star Game festivities in just a couple of weeks.

Gates at Coors Field open at 1:30 p.m. Opening day fanfare, including fireworks after the National Anthem will start at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rockies are 31-47 overall and have had a VERY difficult time winning games on the road this year but have been very solid at Coors Field, especially considering the massive changes that have occurred on the roster over the past few years. The Rockies are playing hard and now is the time to show that Rockies pride with full capacity being allowed for the first time this year.