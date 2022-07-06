Laramie Rangers Head to Montana for Tournament Action

The long road swing continues for the Laramie Rangers American Legion Baseball team, as they head to Bozeman, MT, for a tournament this weekend.

Laramie (25-15) is coming off back-to-back road trips. First, it was to Omaha, NE for a tournament, and then after one day in town, it was back on the road to Rock Springs and Evanston for conference doubleheaders.

The Rangers won all four games last week against the Stallions and Outlaws to improve to 8-4 in conference play this season.

Manager Aaron Lozano felt it bolstered the team’s confidence.

“If anything, it was a good opportunity for us to get our bats tuned in, get some guys some good work on the mound, and for us, those were some big games because, not trying to be disrespectful in any way, but good teams win the games they’re supposed to win.”

After a weekend off, Laramie returns to the road.

At the 2022 Bozeman Bucks AA Invitational Tournament, Laramie will play five games over four days. The Rangers open the tournament against the Billings (MT) Royals at 10 a.m. on Thursday. They will play the host Bozeman Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Laramie will play back-to-back games against Blackfoot, ID, and Pocatello, ID starting at noon.

Lozano feels it’s going to be a lot of fun to be a part of this tournament.

“There are a lot of teams that we normally don’t get to see. I think that’s good for these guys. It helps prepare them for state (tournament) when they see different looks, different pitchers, different batters.”

Laramie isn’t the only Wyoming team in the field. The Sheridan Troopers are also there.

Lozano knows Bozeman is a perennial contender at the Double-A level of Montana Legion Baseball. Obviously, they also know about Sheridan.

“Just knowing those two teams, you figure, the kind of talent that Bozeman’s going to attract is pretty high, and so, we’re pretty excited about getting out there and seeing some tough teams.”

Also in attendance at this tournament are Brewster, WA, and Dickinson, ND.

This is the home stretch for the Rangers. They’ve got two tournaments, including this one, and next weekend in Fort Collins, CO, and a pair of home doubleheaders are all that’s left in the regular season.

The state tournament starts on Monday, July 25, 2022, which is less than three weeks away.

Laramie will finally return home on Tuesday, July 12 for a twin bill against Douglas.