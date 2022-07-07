The 2022 Senior-Junior Little League State Tournament will be in town on July 11-14.

Laramie is hosting this event in its first year with a Junior Little League all-star team. Laramie has had a Junior Little League team before but never a league.

This year through the cooperation of Laramie Youth Baseball and the Laramie Legion Baseball program, the Gem City formed its first-ever Junior Little League season. Thanks to LYB President Ashley Schluck, board member Nicole Lehning, and Laramie Legion manager Aaron Lozano working together, Laramie was able to offer the Junior Little League to keep more players in the game of baseball.

They chartered with Wyoming District 2 Little League, fielded four teams, and had a successful season.

Now, Laramie is into the all-star portion of its season. There was only one other Junior Little League team in the state, but instead of getting an automatic bid to a regional tournament, Laramie opted to play three Senior Little League teams and try to earn their spot.

Laramie will host the tournament starting on Monday at Gold Field at the Laramie Youth Baseball Complex. The other three teams are Casper, Pinedale, and Rock Springs.

The four-team, double-elimination bracket starts with Pinedale versus Rock Springs at noon on Monday, July 11. There is an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Monday. Laramie will take on Casper at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12, there are two games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Gold Field. Wednesday’s action will shift to Cowboy Field at noon. Thursday’s (July 14) championship is at 9 a.m. at Cowboy Field. If necessary, a second title game could follow at noon.

Laramie is hoping local fans can come out and support the Laramie Junior Little League All-Stars quest for a regional tournament berth.

More of a preview of the Laramie All-Star team is coming in the next few days.